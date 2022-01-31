Suspect faces attempted murder in Fort Thomas police chase

CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY (WXIX) -One suspect faces several charges, including attempted murder, after shooting at Fort Thomas police while leading them on a chase Sunday night, Fort Thomas officers said.

Officers say they tried to initiate a traffic stop around 8:40 p.m. near Newport Pavilion on Daniel Foster Jr. of Dayton, Ohio, for suspicion of DUI.

Foster failed to stop and led officers on a chase. Police say that as more officers were called to the scene, Foster shot multiple rounds.

Police say that no officers nor civilians were shot.

Foster then drove back into Newport and ran a red light hitting another car exiting I-471 onto Grand Ave.

He then got out of the car and fled to Newport Plaza. Officers say that they chased after Foster and arrested him.

Police say that one officer was injured in the foot during the foot chase. The officer was treated and released from the hospital.

Officers say that Foster faces two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, two counts of wanton endangerment, fleeing and evading police (motor vehicle), fleeing evading police (on foot), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and two counts of criminal mischief.

He is held at the Campbell County Detention Center.

Officers say that the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are still pending.

