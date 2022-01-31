Contests
Want to go to the Super Bowl? Here’s how much it’ll cost you

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates with teammate Tyler Shelvin at the end...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates with teammate Tyler Shelvin at the end of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the first time since 1989, the Cincinnati Bengals are heading to the Super Bowl.

If you plan to travel to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, here’s how much you might be paying.

Tickets in the upper bowl are starting just above $6,000, according to Ticketmaster’s NFL Ticket Exchange.

Better seats hover around $10,000 and the most expensive tickets reach close to $36,000.

Don’t forget about plane tickets to LAX, which could run you anywhere from $300 to $600 per round trip ticket.

As the Big Game approaches, remember that there will be two Who Dey celebrations: in LA and right here in Cincinnati.

