Warmer to start the week

By Jeff Creighton
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -We will start the seek on a dry and chilly note, but afternoon high temps will climb into the low 40s.

A powerful storm out of the southwest will first bring a surge of warmer air and rain, then much colder air for late next week. Timing it out, rain looks to arrive late Tuesday and Wednesday, then will change to snow and snow showers on Thursday as temperatures fall once again. While there are many variables for the Wednesday-Thursday rain/snow changeover, it appears to be a system that bears close watching. By the end of the week we will see morning lows in the single digits, with afternoon high temps in the in the low to mid 20s.

