Winter Storm headed for Tri-State: What to expect

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A powerful storm out of the southwest will first bring a surge of warmer air and rain to the Tri-State this week followed by a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow - and then arctic air.

Got all that?

Let’s back up a bit and start with the good news.

We are going to warm up Monday after bottoming out over the past several days with subzero wind chills and single-digit temperatures.

The sun is shining right now and our high temperature is expected to top out in the upper 50s.

Then, we’ll experience what is often referred to as typical Cincinnati weather. Which is basically if you don’t like it, relax because it will change within a few days from, say sunny and 56 degrees to snowing with a low of 6 and a wind chill of -2.

Meteorologist Catherine Bodak is working right now to time this winter storm out.

Rain that will be heavy at times is expected early Wednesday through Thursday, she says.

Some minor flooding is possible. Highs will be in the 30s.

The rain will change to a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow on Thursday night as temperatures fall below freezing.

The low temperature will be 18.

Some accumulations of ice and snow will be possible.

Details on the exact timing, as well as the amounts of ice and snow we might see, remain too uncertain to predict at this point, Bodak says.

To cap it all off, arctic air will return by Saturday morning.

The low temperature will be 2 degrees.

Daytime highs this weekend will struggle to reach the low-to-mid-20s.

FOX19 NOW’s team of meteorologists will continue to closely watch this winter storm and continue to update the forecast throughout the week.

