36-year-old man killed in River Road crash, sheriff’s office says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 36-year-old driver is dead in a crash in Crosby Township earlier this week, according to Hamilton County coroner and sheriff’s officials.

Allen Mounce’s vehicle struck a utility pole in the 6500 block of River Road Monday morning, according to Kyla Woods, spokeswoman for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

She said he was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.