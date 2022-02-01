Contests
36-year-old man killed in River Road crash, sheriff’s office says

Allen Mounce's vehicle struck a utility pole in the 6500 block of River Road Monday morning,...
Allen Mounce's vehicle struck a utility pole in the 6500 block of River Road Monday morning, according to Kyla Woods, spokeswoman for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 36-year-old driver is dead in a crash in Crosby Township earlier this week, according to Hamilton County coroner and sheriff’s officials.

Allen Mounce’s vehicle struck a utility pole in the 6500 block of River Road Monday morning, according to Kyla Woods, spokeswoman for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

She said he was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story.

