36-year-old man killed in River Road crash, sheriff’s office says
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 36-year-old driver is dead in a crash in Crosby Township earlier this week, according to Hamilton County coroner and sheriff’s officials.
Allen Mounce’s vehicle struck a utility pole in the 6500 block of River Road Monday morning, according to Kyla Woods, spokeswoman for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
She said he was not wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation.
