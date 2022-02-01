Contests
Batavia man displays Bengals home light projection show

Bengals fan displays home light show
By Morgan Parrish
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A avid Bengals fan is showing his support for the team by displaying a light projection show at his home in Batavia.

Orange and black lights and Bengals tigers shine all over Keith Moellers’ house on 4262 Tranquility Court.

Moellers had this light show up for before the playoffs started and thinks that maybe it could bring the team some good luck as they head to the Super Bowl.

He says that went back to his house after watching the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs at his brother’s house, and he saw several cars lined up by his home.

People were chanting “Who Dey,” Moellers said.

“It was a great feeling. Of course, we run inside, grab the projector, hook it up. People were standing outside, taking selfies. It was just a fun night that night,” Moellers said.

According to Moellers, people from all over the world have come to see his house.

“I was just doing this for the neighborhood and for the kids. It’s overwhelming, and it’s been fun at the same time. It’s been a great experience with all this.” Moellers said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

