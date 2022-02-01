Contests
Bengals fans can enter to win free Super Bowl LVI tickets

The stars will align in Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI.
The stars will align in Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI.(MGN)
By Jared Goffinet and Trevor Peters
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals fans, if you are looking for free tickets to Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, this is your chance.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay announced on Twitter he will select two pairs of Bengals fans to send the game.

So what do you have to do to be selected?

Respond to Irsay’s tweet (see below) and show “proof that you’re a hardcore Bengals fan.”

The deadline is 11 p.m. Tuesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

