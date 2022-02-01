Bengals fans can enter to win free Super Bowl LVI tickets

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals fans, if you are looking for free tickets to Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, this is your chance.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay announced on Twitter he will select two pairs of Bengals fans to send the game.

So what do you have to do to be selected?

Respond to Irsay’s tweet (see below) and show “proof that you’re a hardcore Bengals fan.”

I'm sending two pairs of BENGALS FANS to the SUPER BOWL. Who are dey??? Airfare, hotel room, game tickets. Respond via a retweet and PROOF THAT YOU'RE A HARD CORE BENGALS FAN. Deadline 11pm tonight. Have at it! (Colts fans tomorrow).👍🏈😎 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) February 1, 2022

The deadline is 11 p.m. Tuesday.

