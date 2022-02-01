Board of Commissioners discuss Super Bowl watch party at Paul Brown Stadium

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss several topics, but one major topic was the Super Bowl watch party at Paul Brown Stadium.

The group is still trying to work out the details to see if this could happen.

With just a little under two weeks away from the Super Bowl, the commissioners will need to continue working with city organizations to move forward with the watch party.

Commissioner Alicia Reese says that she is in favor of having a Super Bowl weekend along with the watch party at Paul Brown Stadium.

She claims that having the weekend-long event and the watch party at PBS could bring much attraction to the Queen City.

Reece initially presented the idea to the board during the AFC Championship game, but the commissioners decided that there was not enough time to plan for such a large event.

Some commissioners expressed their opinions regarding their concerns.

“I think the community is some are interested in doing this, and some are more concerned about it and the cost of putting it together or just disinterest perhaps,” Denise Driehaus said. “I did hear from a business owner who runs a bar in the Dent Cleves area, and he had some concerns about, and Commissioner Reece you mentioned this. About the bars, not so much the bars downtown suffering because obviously because they will see all the people coming here. it’s the bars outside the city that are concerned about not having the fans in those facilities.”

Some other concerns were the cost of the event. Even though they do not have an exact estimate of how much the event would cost, the price to have an average game is between $250,000 to $270,000, according to County Administrator Jeff Aluotto.

They aim to spend about half or two-thirds of that amount.

Commissioner President Stephanie Dumas mentioned her concerns regarding COVID-19. She says that even though cases in Hamilton County are down, she does not want them to rise because of this event.

Alutto claims that they will implement COVID-19 safety measures as well as ticketing access, security, concessions, and visibility of the game to pull the event off.

The county administrator says that they would work with organizations like The Bengals and 3CDC to coordinate the event.

The board is expected to make a decision by the end of the week or the beginning of next.

