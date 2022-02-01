Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincinnati International Wine Festival rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns

The Cincinnati International Wine Festival, which will be at the Duke Energy Convention Center,...
The Cincinnati International Wine Festival, which will be at the Duke Energy Convention Center, is normally held in March.(Cincinnati International Wine Festival)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The 2022 Cincinnati International Wine Festival has been rescheduled for May 19-21 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Event organizers announced the change Tuesday.

The festival, which will be at the Duke Energy Convention Center, is normally held in March.

Tickets for the 2022 event will go on sale on March 1.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 20-year-old driver is dead in a two-vehicle crash in Roselawn Sunday night, according to...
20-year-old driver killed in Cincinnati crash
The entire Tri-State is under a Winter Storm Watch Wednesday night through Friday morning.
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Watch for entire Tri-State Wednesday night-Friday morning
The Cincinnati Bengals returned to the Queen City late Sunday from Missouri after defeating the...
Bengals game ball: Here’s where the team passed out footballs after AFC win
A Cincinnati Bengals fan cheers during the first half of an NFL football game between the...
Where ‘Who Dey’ came from and what it means now
The principal said the Bengals and the game of football offer learning lessons for students.
Several Tri-State schools closed day after Super Bowl LVI

Latest News

ODOT truck being filled with salt to combat any snowy roads
Ohio Department of Transportation prepares for winter storm
George 'Billy' Wagner returns to court for Pike County massacre charges
Wagner family patriarch returns to court in Pike County Massacre case
Wagner family patriarch returns to court in Pike County Massacre case
City officials announced gun violence as a public health crisis.
City officials announce gun violence a “public health crisis”