Cincinnati International Wine Festival rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The 2022 Cincinnati International Wine Festival has been rescheduled for May 19-21 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Event organizers announced the change Tuesday.

The festival, which will be at the Duke Energy Convention Center, is normally held in March.

Tickets for the 2022 event will go on sale on March 1.

