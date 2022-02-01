Contests
Cincinnati, Los Angeles fire departments make Super Bowl wager

The two departments are in agreement on the wager.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Fire Department and the Los Angeles Fire Department have agreed to a friendly wager for Super Bowl LVI.

CFD tweeted out the stakes of the wager on Tuesday.

If the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 13, the LAFD will have to fly a Bengals flag at one of their downtown stations and on a fire engine for 24 hours.

A Los Angeles win would mean a Rams flag flying in Cincinnati.

In addition to the flags, the losing fire chief will wear a jersey of the winning team and make a video to congratulate the other.

