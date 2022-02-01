Cincinnati, Los Angeles fire departments make Super Bowl wager

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Fire Department and the Los Angeles Fire Department have agreed to a friendly wager for Super Bowl LVI.

CFD tweeted out the stakes of the wager on Tuesday.

If the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 13, the LAFD will have to fly a Bengals flag at one of their downtown stations and on a fire engine for 24 hours.

Hey @Bengals! We're betting on you, and WHEN you win the Super Bowl, @LAFD is going to fly a Bengals flag at a downtown station and on a downtown engine for 24 hours. WHO DEY! pic.twitter.com/lhYCymTbSY — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) February 1, 2022

A Los Angeles win would mean a Rams flag flying in Cincinnati.

In addition to the flags, the losing fire chief will wear a jersey of the winning team and make a video to congratulate the other.

We hope you're practicing the @Bengals Who Dey chant and the Ickey Shuffle for your congratulatory message, Chief! https://t.co/itBNZMtjxt — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) February 1, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.