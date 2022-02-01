Contests
Dogs, puppies in need of home after surviving deadly fire
By Andrea Medina
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A mother dog and her puppies need a home after they managed to survive a deadly fire in January.

The fire happened around 5 a.m. on Jan. 21 on Gardner Road.

Killed in the fire were 4-year-old Annabella Royster, 49-year-old Phillip Royster and 33-year-old Ashley Ramos.

Two young boys did escape the burning home and got to safety.

On the morning of the fire, the Brown County Humane Society’s dog warden was called to the home to help rescue some of the family’s dogs.

“We were able to get Von. He was close to the house getting a little singed and a lot of smoke. So, we were able to get him,” explains Brown County Humane Society Director Renee Bates. “The female and male were so scared they were out of the house. They were so scared to come to us.”

The male dog was caught the next day by a neighbor, according to Bates.

>> Community stepping up for boys who lost parents, sister in house fire <<

Bates’ team ended up finding a mother dog and her four puppies in a barn near the burned-down home.

Bates says the puppies were basically on their own until their mom got them out of the house.

She says nobody knew they were inside.

“They smelled like smoke, they were a little bit singed, but actually in good health,” Bates says.

The pups were lucky to have a caring mama who came into the burned home to get them, Bates says.

“It was a miracle she was able to find them,” she explains.

According to Bates, the four pups opened their eyes on Friday and are starting to walk around.

She says all the dogs are doing just fine after such a traumatic experience.

For information on how to adopt the mother dog or her puppies, click here. To adopt Von, click here.

