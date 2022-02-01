Contests
GE Aviation lands $6.8 billion engine deal

The deal was hailed as ‘a HUGE win’ for Greater Cincinnati.
The Boeing 737 Max jet uses a pair of CFM International's Leap engines. CFM is a joint venture...
The Boeing 737 Max jet uses a pair of CFM International's Leap engines. CFM is a joint venture between GE Aviation and Safran's Snecma.((Photo: Provided/General Electric))
By Brian Planalp
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Evendale-based GE Aviation will develop the aircraft engines in a multi-billion dollar deal with Qatar Airways.

The engines are part of a larger deal with Boeing involving the sale of fifteen 777X freighters, according to Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio). The value of the deal to GE Aviation is $6.8 billion.

Brown described as a “huge win” for Greater Cincinnati.

The senator was on hand with Biden Administration officials at the White House on Monday to announce the deal. It comes a week after Intel unveiled a $100 billion investment to build “the largest silicon manufacturing location on the planet” in central Ohio.

“The world is beginning to see what we’ve always known – that Ohio workers are the best at what they do, and that the future of advanced manufacturing is in our state,” he said. “GE Aviation has been driving that innovation and growth for years, building on Ohio’s rich aviation heritage. They’re such an asset to Ohio, and this deal is a huge win for the Ohio workers who are part of GE.”

RELATED [Chinese spy guilty of trying to steal pioneering engine design from GE Aviation]

GE Aviation remains a GE subsidiary, though the parent company announced plans late last year to spin off two of its major divisions.

GE Healthcare will be spun off in early 2023. A new company comprising GE’s renewable energy, power and digital divisions will be spun off in early 2024. The remaining company will overwhelmingly comprise GE’s aviation division, which registered more than $30 billion in yearly earnings leading into the pandemic. The company’s quarterly guidance expects a full recovery in 2022.

Speculation swirled at the time of last year’s announcement about a leaner, aviation-centric GE relocating its headquarters to Cincinnati to join the aviation division.

It appears to make sense. Nearly a quarter of the aviation unit’s 40,000 employees work in Southwest Ohio, including 7,000 in Greater Cincinnati alone, according to our media partners at The Enquirer. GE Aviation also relies on a network of hundreds of smaller companies with which it contracts in the region.

GE Aviation’s $22 billion in 2020 revenue would place it as the region’s third-largest Fortune 500 company—behind Kroger and P&G—and eighth overall.

“(It’s) too early to say,” GE Aviation Nick Hurm told The Enquirer when asked about a possible headquarters relocation.

