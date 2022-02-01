Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Home Depot aims for speedy job offers

Home Depot is accelerating its hiring process amid a worker shortage.
Home Depot is accelerating its hiring process amid a worker shortage.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Home Depot says it is accelerating its hiring process to combat the worker shortage.

According to the company, some of its job applicants could receive a job offer within one day of applying.

Home Depot is looking to hire more than 100,000 new employees as it heads into its busy spring season.

The company says it’s also offering incentives for those looking for work, including a cash bonus program, discounted stock purchases and tuition reimbursement.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 20-year-old driver is dead in a two-vehicle crash in Roselawn Sunday night, according to...
20-year-old driver killed in Cincinnati crash
The entire Tri-State is under a Winter Storm Watch Wednesday night through Friday morning.
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Watch for entire Tri-State Wednesday night-Friday morning
The Cincinnati Bengals returned to the Queen City late Sunday from Missouri after defeating the...
Bengals game ball: Here’s where the team passed out footballs after AFC win
A Cincinnati Bengals fan cheers during the first half of an NFL football game between the...
Where ‘Who Dey’ came from and what it means now
The principal said the Bengals and the game of football offer learning lessons for students.
Several Tri-State schools closed day after Super Bowl LVI

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, students walk on the University of California, Los...
UCLA: Man in custody who allegedly threatened school
FILE - This is a general overall interior view of SoFi Stadium. The Bengals will play the Rams...
5 artists, 12 minutes: Here’s a look at what you can expect from this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show
Super Bowl watch party could be at Paul Brown Stadium.
Board of Commissioners discuss Super Bowl watch party at Paul Brown Stadium
Firefighters are monitoring a fire at a North Carolina fertilizer plant.
Thousands flee homes near N. Carolina fertilizer plant fire