Jury reaches verdict in deadly shooting at fake gender reveal party

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A jury has reached a verdict after hearing evidence and testimony for several days in the trial of two men in a murder-for-hire plot from a deadly shooting at a 2017 fake gender reveal party.

Michael Sanon, 24, and James Echols, 26, are among four total men on trial facing numerous charges, including aggravated murder in connection with the shooting that killed Autumn Garrett.

The jury announced Tuesday morning that Echols is guilty of all charges.

Sanon was found guilty of attempted murder.

Sentencing is set for March 3.

The shooting happened in July of 2017 at what investigators labeled a fake gender reveal party. Five children were on the floor with a few adults when the screen door opened without warning and Sanon and Echoles entered and opened fire, Prosecuting Attorney Allison Oswall has said.

The party was hosted by Garrett’s cousin, Cheyanne Willis, who claimed she lost her child during the shooting, according to police.

It was later determined Willis lied about being pregnant, police said.

Prosecutors think Willis was the actual target because she was in a relationship with a married man, Roshawn Bishop.

Witnesses told police at the time two men in hoods entered the home in a seemingly targeted attack, opened fire, and fled the scene.

Investigators said they think Echols and Sanon drove to the party with the intent of killing everyone inside, including Willis.

Two other people, Vandell Slade and Bishop, were also in the car with Echols and Sanon that day, police said.

Defense attorneys said their clients were not guilty. Willis loaned Bishop $10,000 and told him to pay her back in a month.

The defense also claimed Bishop planned to use the money to buy drugs and flip them for a profit.

Towards the end of the 30 days, it became apparent to Willis that Bishop did not plan to return the money, the defense argued.

“We have the Federal Bureau of Investigation all investigating this case, and the state of Ohio doesn’t want you to put emphasis on this physical evidence because this physical evidence shows you Michael is not guilty,” Sanon’s attorney, Brandon Fox, told jurors.

Echols’ lawyer, Angela Glaser, echoed that statement during her opening arguments.

“Somebody should stand trial, not James during this trial; we will not be able to tell you who did this,” Glaser told jurors. “All we can tell you is James did not.”

The defense claimed the person who had the motive to do the shooting was Bishop.

“Roshawn and Jeezy wanted to kill Cheyanne Willis. Why? Well, as the state just told you, Cheyanne had told Roshawn she was pregnant with his child. Roshawn was married. He had kids. He had a home with someone else,” the defense said.

Both Bishop and Slade are facing charges of murder, felonious assault and attempted murder.

Their trials have not started yet.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.