Ohio Department of Transportation prepares for winter storm

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Ohio Department of Transportation is preparing for a winter storm headed our starting Wednesday night.

ODOT says that the northern parts of Ohio will see more snow-some areas might see up to afoot, but the southern region will see less snow and more freezing rain.

According to the National Weather Service, parts of the Tri-State could see up to two inches of snow and up to four-tenths of an inch of ice by Thursday morning.

>> First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Watch for entire Tri-State Wednesday night-Friday morning

All counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area will be under a winter storm watch starting Wednesday at 9 p.m. and will go until Friday at 7 a.m.

“During winter storms, ODOT strives to keep roads passable to help ensure that emergency services and essential workers can safely reach their destinations,” ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks said. “But even with our crews out in full force, roads will likely be snow and ice-covered, and it will take much longer to travel. Once the storm moves out, our crews will be able to make progress toward getting traffic moving at regular speed.”

Gov. Mike DeWine advises Ohioans not to make any unnecessary trips to help their crews work the roads.

“For those who must travel, please be safe and take it slow, giving yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.”

Those who must travel should follow winter driving safety tips.

