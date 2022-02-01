SB I-75 partially closed in Liberty Twp due to crash, semi off highway, OSP says

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Expect delays on southbound Interstate 75 in Butler County Tuesday morning.

The highway is partially shut down just south of the rest stop due to a two-vehicle crash with a semi tractor-trailer off the highway, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The right two lanes are closed.

The semi-driver was not hurt, but the other driver was taken to UC Health West Chester Hospital, according to Monroe police and fire dispatchers.

The extent of that driver’s injuries was not immediately available.

The crash was reported at 6:09 a.m. It also caused a fuel spill, so environmental services are responding, dispatchers say.

Butler County dispatchers say Monroe paramedics respond to crashes along the southbound lanes of the highway in Liberty Township because it’s easier for their crews to reach.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

