School district sets fundraising goal to get off Super Bowl Monday

HARRISON, Ohio (WXIX) - A southwest Ohio school district has set an ambitious fundraising goal to support Bengals Defensive End Sam Hubbard’s fight against insecurity in his native southwest Ohio.

Southwest Local Schools aims to bring in $9,4000 in donations by Friday.

If the district reaches that goal, classes will be canceled on Super Bowl Monday, according to a letter cosigned by district officials.

“We look forward to seeing lots of orange and black around the buildings these next two weeks,” the letter reads. “Let’s bring those donations in this week to help #94 fight food insecurity and enjoy a day off to hopefully celebrate the Bengals hoisting the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in franchise history!”

Hubbard, 26, started his foundation after being drafted by the Bengals in 2018. The foundation works to help the people of Ohio combat hunger by providing vulnerable children and families with educational, medical and athletic resources.

“The state of Ohio and the sport of football have done so much for my family,” Hubbard said, “and now I’m using that platform to give back to the very same communities that lifted me to where I am today.”

Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor called the Moeller product “Cincinnati’s finest” after the game on Sunday when asked why he Hubbard as a captain for the AFC Championship Game.

Sam Hubbard played one of the best games of his career in the Bengals win over the Chiefs.



🔶 80.4 PFF Defense Grade (led team)

🔶 79.3 Pass Rush Grade (led team)

🔶 2 sacks (led game)

🔶 3 stops (tied for team best)



What a game for the Cincinnati kid in his biggest moment yet. pic.twitter.com/xi8G3pjwRR — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) January 31, 2022

