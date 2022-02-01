Serious injury crash closes U.S. 50, Kilby Road in western Hamilton County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - U.S. 50 is shut down at Kilby Road in western Hamilton County due to a serious crash, dispatchers confirm.

Kilby Road is blocked as well from Suspension Bridge Road to U.S. 50. Hooven also is shut down Care Flight on the ground, according to county dispatchers. It has not taken off yet.

Three children were taken to Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati, including a 1-year-old, they confirm, as well as their mother, who went to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The crash was first reported 4:44 a.m. Tuesday and involved two vehicles. At least one person is trapped inside a vehicle, county dispatchers confirm.

