Wagner family patriarch returns to court in Pike County Massacre case

George “Billy” Wagner III is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday at 1 p.m.
By Jared Goffinet and Mike Schell
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - George “Billy” Wagner III returns to court Tuesday for the first time since November.

Tuesday’s hearing is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

During his last court appearance, Judge Randy Deering said he was holding off on making a ruling for defense motions until Billy’s final pretrial hearing in February.

Billy’s defense team is questioning ballistic and shoeprint evidence that the prosecution says were found at the crime scenes.

The judge did say in November that the attorneys on both sides would conduct a meeting away from the courthouse in December. What that meeting centered around is unknown.

The special prosecutor in the case told FOX19 NOW she hopes there will be a firm trial date set for Billy during the February hearing.

The judge has already denied Billy’s defense team’s request to dismiss the death penalty before he goes on trial.

The prosecution has said his youngest son, Edward “Jake” Wagner must testify against Billy first and that his plea agreement says the state gets to decide if he held up his end of the plea deal.

Billy, 50, his son, and his wife were all indicted three years ago this week on multiple charges including eight aggravated murder charges related to the execution-style slayings of eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016.

The killings are the state’s biggest and most complex homicide investigation to date.

Jake Wagner and his mother, Angela Wagner, who is married to Billy, recently pleaded guilty to their roles.

Jake Wagner, 28 pleaded guilty in April to eight counts of aggravated murder.

He admitted to killing five members of the Rhoden family, shooting a sixth, and spying on the family before the killings, tampering with evidence, and obstructing the years-long search for the killers.

Billy and his eldest son, George Wagner IV, have pleaded not guilty.

In December, Judge Deering denied the motion for the eight aggravated murder charges to be dismissed in the Pike County massacre case for George.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

