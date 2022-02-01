WATCH: City officials announce gun violence a “public health crisis”

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -City officials will be making an announcement to talk about gun violence as a “public health crisis.”

Mayor Aftab Pureval, Councilmembers Meeka D. Owens and Scotty Johnson, Health Commissioner Melba Moore, Bishop Ennis Tait, State House Representative Sedrick Denson, along with faith and community leaders will be speaking at City Hall.

Owens introduced the resolution to declare gun violence a public health crisis in Cincinnati, city officials said.

According to city officials the resolution has been submitted to the clerk and will go into vote on Wednesday.

