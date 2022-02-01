Woman, children hospitalized in crash that closed U.S. 50, Kilby Road

Contests
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:22 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - U.S. 50 is shut down at Kilby Road in western Hamilton County due to a serious crash early Tuesday, dispatchers confirm.

Kilby Road is blocked as well from Suspension Bridge Road to U.S. 50 in Whitewater Township. Hooven also is shut down.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at 4:44 a.m. with one person trapped inside a vehicle, according to initial dispatches.

Traffic is being detoured to Ohio 128 to Interstates 75 and 275.

Care Flight landed and took one child at Children’s Hospital, dispatchers say.

At least two other children were taken to the hospital, including a 1-year-old, they confirm, as well as their mother, who went to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

