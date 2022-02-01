Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Woman’s body found in plastic container in Louisiana truck

A woman’s body was found inside a plastic container that was in a pickup truck, the Ascension...
A woman’s body was found inside a plastic container that was in a pickup truck, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A woman’s body was found inside a plastic container that was in a pickup truck, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said a man was checking if there was anything of value inside the truck off Bayou Narcisse Road when he discovered the body on Friday around 5 p.m. near Gonzales, southeast of Baton Rouge.

He also said the woman’s identity has not yet been confirmed, but it is believed she is in her 20s.

The spokesman added investigators said they believe she died from an overdose and was left there out of fear by someone she was with.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 20-year-old driver is dead in a two-vehicle crash in Roselawn Sunday night, according to...
20-year-old driver killed in Cincinnati crash
The entire Tri-State is under a Winter Storm Watch Wednesday night through Friday morning.
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Watch for entire Tri-State Wednesday night-Friday morning
The Cincinnati Bengals returned to the Queen City late Sunday from Missouri after defeating the...
Bengals game ball: Here’s where the team passed out footballs after AFC win
A Cincinnati Bengals fan cheers during the first half of an NFL football game between the...
Where ‘Who Dey’ came from and what it means now
The principal said the Bengals and the game of football offer learning lessons for students.
Several Tri-State schools closed day after Super Bowl LVI

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, students walk on the University of California, Los...
UCLA switches all classes to remote because of threats
A Missouri high school student held a protest after he was sent home for violating the school's...
High school student refuses to wear mask, given ride home by police in Missouri
The IRS said from July through December 2021, more than 36 million households received monthly...
Child tax credit payments: What’s next?
A Missouri high school student held a protest after he was sent home for violating the school's...
High school student refuses to wear mask, given ride home by police in Missouri
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Putin: US and allies have ignored Russia’s security demands