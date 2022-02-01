CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals’ playoff run to Super Bowl LVI is coinciding with the Lunar New Year, which is the Year of the Tiger.

It’s a rather unique way things lined up this year.

FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown explains how Cincinnati’s Asian community finds themselves celebrating the Lunar New Year alongside the Bengals fan base.

Year of the Tiger coincides with Bengals Super Bowl run

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.