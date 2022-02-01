Contests
Year of the Tiger coincides with Bengals Super Bowl run
By Ken Brown
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals’ playoff run to Super Bowl LVI is coinciding with the Lunar New Year, which is the Year of the Tiger.

It’s a rather unique way things lined up this year.

FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown explains how Cincinnati’s Asian community finds themselves celebrating the Lunar New Year alongside the Bengals fan base.

Year of the Tiger coincides with Bengals Super Bowl run

