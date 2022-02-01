Contests
Young Bengals superfan with rare condition gets surprise from Cincinnati legend

River Blank, 10, was wearing his Tee Higgins jersey when Bengals legend Ickey Woods showed up...
River Blank, 10, was wearing his Tee Higgins jersey when Bengals legend Ickey Woods showed up at his school.(WXIX)
By Kody Fisher
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals legend Ickey Woods surprised a 10-year-old superfan at his school on Tuesday.

River Blank has infantile scoliosis. The condition is an abnormal sideways curve of the spine that affects infants and toddlers.

River stays strong and continues his support of his beloved Bengals.

On Tuesday, River was inside the Monroe Elementary School gym when he got a surprise from one of the Bengals’ most iconic players.

At first, River didn’t recognize Woods, but that changed once he noticed the necklace on the legend.

A grin spread across River’s face as the former running back autographed memorabilia for him.

Woods even taught the young superfan the iconic Ickey Shuffle.

Getting to meet Woods is continuing the thrill ride of this season for River.

FOX19 NOW talked with River last week ahead of the team’s showdown in Kansas City.

River says no Bengals game has been bigger than the come from behind overtime win against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

“It was fun, seeing as how we made it to the Super Bowl, and I was happy the whole day,” River said.

Like some sports fans, River is superstitious.

He wears his No. 85 Tee Higgins jersey for every Bengals game since he got it. The Bengals have not lost since, either.

Breathe easy Bengals fans.

River assured everyone the No. 85 will be on for Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams.

