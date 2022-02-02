Contests
Beechmont Avenue closed in Cincinnati thru morning rush due to critical injury crash

Beechmont Avenue is shut down in Mt. Washington through at least the morning rush Wednesday due...
Beechmont Avenue is shut down in Mt. Washington through at least the morning rush Wednesday due to a serious injury crash, according to Cincinnati police.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:57 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Beechmont Avenue is shut down in Mt. Washington through at least the morning rush Wednesday due to a crash involving a city work truck that critically hurt one person, Cincinnati police and fire officials say.

The road is closed between Burney and Berkshire lanes, according to Lt. Tim Lanter, the night chief.

The crash was reported just after 4 a.m. with a male trapped inside a vehicle, said District Fire Chief Warren Weems.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a compact sedan had rammed into the rear of a city work truck while the truck was parked as the workers were filling potholes overnight, Weems wrote in a news release.

“It appears the vehicle struck the truck at a significant rate of speed as the victim was entrapped with the vehicle’s dashboard over his legs,” the release states. “Firefighters began an extensive extrication effort using the “Jaws of Life” and other tools to cut the car from around him. The patient was unconscious, but breathing on his own at the time of extrication.”

Once he was removed from the vehicle, fire crews took him to Anderson Mercy hospital for stabilization efforts prior to being transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, fire and police officials say.

That person was critically hurt.

The other person who was hurt in the crash arrived at the hospital via private conveyance, he said.

The Cincinnati Traffic Unit is on the scene and investigating.

They are expected to release more details later in the day.

