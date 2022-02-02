Beechmont Avenue closed in Cincinnati thru morning rush due to serious crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Beechmont Avenue is shut down in Mt. Washington and will remain blocked through the morning rush Wednesday due to a serious injury crash, according to Cincinnati police.

The road is closed between Burney and Berkshire lanes, said Lt. Tim Lanter, the night chief.

The crash was reported just after 4 a.m. with at least one person trapped inside a vehicle.

Two ambulances were sent to the scene.

The Cincinnati Traffic Unit is investigating, Lt. Lanter said.

He said they will put more details out on the crash later in the day.

