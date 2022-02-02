Bengals reveal uniform combo for Super Bowl LVI

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals will go with their black jerseys and white pants with orange stripes and socks uniform combination for Super Bowl LVI.

The Bengals revealed the gameday threads on Twitter.

The Bengals will look to capture the franchise’s first Super Bowl on Feb. 13 against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

