Bengals reveal uniform combo for Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI from SoFi Stadium is on Feb. 13.
Super Bowl LVI from SoFi Stadium is on Feb. 13.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals will go with their black jerseys and white pants with orange stripes and socks uniform combination for Super Bowl LVI.

The Bengals revealed the gameday threads on Twitter.

The Bengals will look to capture the franchise’s first Super Bowl on Feb. 13 against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Bengals fans can enter to win free Super Bowl LVI tickets

