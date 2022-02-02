Bengals reveal uniform combo for Super Bowl LVI
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals will go with their black jerseys and white pants with orange stripes and socks uniform combination for Super Bowl LVI.
The Bengals revealed the gameday threads on Twitter.
Talk about a glow-up. If you know, you know...#RuleItAll | #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Xf8zwRw8J5— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 2, 2022
The Bengals will look to capture the franchise’s first Super Bowl on Feb. 13 against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
