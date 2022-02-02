Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Brian Flores says he won’t drop lawsuit against NFL even if hired as coach

FILE - Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, center, talks to down judge David Oliver (24)...
FILE - Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, center, talks to down judge David Oliver (24) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in New Orleans. Fired Miami Dolphins Coach Brian Flores sued the NFL and three of its teams Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 saying racist hiring practices by the league have left it racially segregated and managed like a plantation.(Butch Dill | AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)
By TERESA M. WALKER
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Brian Flores says his lawsuit against the NFL over alleged racist hiring practices will continue even if he becomes a head coach again this offseason because the league needs change.

Flores has interviewed with the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints for their coaching vacancies. If they call, Flores said he will listen, but the suit will go on.

“This is about changing the hiring practices in the National Football League, and that’s what this lawsuit is about,” Flores said Wednesday on CNN. “I want to coach football that’s what I’m called to do.”

Flores’ lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court. It is seeking class-action status and unspecified damages from the league, the Miami Dolphins, the Denver Broncos and the New York Giants, along with unidentified individuals.

Flores, 40, was fired last month by Miami after leading the Dolphins to a 24-25 record over three years. They went 9-8 in their second straight winning season, but failed to make the playoffs during his tenure.

According to the lawsuit, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross told Flores he would pay him $100,000 for every loss during the coach’s first season because he wanted the club to “tank” so it could get the draft’s top pick.

The lawsuit alleged that Ross then pressured Flores to recruit a prominent quarterback in violation of the league’s tampering rules. When Flores refused, he was cast as the “angry Black man” who is difficult to work with and was derided until he was fired, the suit said.

Flores said he had conversations with general manager Chris Grier that Ross was upset that Miami was compromising its draft position by winning too many games. Flores said he also talked repeatedly with Ross, who said the team didn’t need to win right then and the coach was under contract.

“That’s not something you make up,” Flores said of those conversations.

What drove Flores to file the lawsuit was a string of text messages with New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick three days before his scheduled Giants interview, leading Flores to believe Brian Daboll already had been chosen as the new coach.

“It was humiliating to be quite honest,” Flores said. “There was disbelief, there was anger, there was a wave of emotion for a lot of reasons. I think this is why we filed the lawsuit.”

Flores said he understands this lawsuit may keep him from ever coaching again. He’s being called the NFL’s Rosa Parks in taking on the league’s hiring practices, and Flores called that a humbling comparison.

“That gives me more confidence that we made the right decision here and that we need to continue to fight for that change,” Flores said.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Allen Mounce’s vehicle struck a utility pole in the 6500 block of River Road Monday morning,...
36-year-old man killed in River Road crash, sheriff’s office says
Kings Island is a 364-acre amusement park located 24 miles northeast of Cincinnati in Warren...
SeaWorld makes surprise purchase bid to Kings Island owner
U.S. 50 is open again at Kilby Road in western Hamilton County after it closed for several...
Infant, teens seriously injured in crash that closed U.S. 50, Kilby Road

Latest News

Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores talks about his lawsuit against the NFL on Wednesday....
Flores says lawsuit against NFL is about more than just him
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Trial of 3 cops in Floyd death delayed by COVID-19 diagnosis
A man in North Carolina was arrested charged for teaching another person how to make...
Man arrested accused of teaching others how to make explosives to kill law enforcement
President Joe Biden is committing to reduce the cancer death rate by 50% over the next 25 years.
Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over next 25 years
The search for Codi Bigsby becomes dire as temperatures dip into the 30s.
Search for 4-year-old missing in Virginia continues