Boys makes Bengals buttons to raise money for Burrow’s Hunger Relief Fund

TERRACE PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - Two brothers are becoming the talk of the town thanks to buttons they’re making featuring Joe Burrow and many of his game-day outfits.

Auggie Scribner, 9, purchased a button-making machine inspired by a school program that encourages students to make and sell products.

As fans cheered Sunday watching Evan McPherson’s final field goal sail through the uprights, Auggie and his brother, Abe, hatched a plan to sell Bengals buttons with the help of neighborhood friends,.

“We’ve been selling these pins for the Bengals to raise charity,” Auggie said. “It’s going to the Joe Burrow Appalachian and hunger charity. I just couldn’t believe what it would be like not having a house and stuff.”

As Auggie says, all proceeds from the button sales go to the Joe Burrow Relief Fund supporting the fight against food insecurity in Burrows’ native Athens County.

Auggie and Abe were flooded with orders after their mother took the buttons to Facebook.

“When I came back to school yesterday, there were a ton of people wearing them,” he said. “A ton.”

Local businesses heard about the buttons and began matching profits.

Now the boys have raised more than $1,500 for the foundation. A local dollar-for-dollar match will send more than $3,000 to the foundation.

“It meant a lot to them, to see them put something together that they’re excited about, that they’ve had fun doing, but that also helps us to give back a little bit,” said the boys’ father, Chris Scribner.

The parents are now ordering more supplies because their resources have run out. It’s not stopping the brothers from taking orders.

They say their buttons might be good luck for the orange and black in Los Angeles.

“Because we sold them on the day of the Chiefs game,” Auggie said. “That was the luck charm.”

