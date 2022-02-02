Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincinnati’s beloved hippo makes her Super Bowl pick

Cincinnati's beloved hippo has picked a winner.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals or Rams? The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden’s beloved hippo has predicted the winner of the big game.

Fiona picked the Bengals to win the Super Bowl.

Many animals have earned reputations for accuracy in sports predictions. A German octopus named Paul, for example, had an 80 percent accuracy rate for his soccer predictions.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Kings Island is a 364-acre amusement park located 24 miles northeast of Cincinnati in Warren...
SeaWorld makes surprise purchase bid to Kings Island owner
Allen Mounce’s vehicle struck a utility pole in the 6500 block of River Road Monday morning,...
36-year-old man killed in River Road crash, sheriff’s office says
The Rams and Bengals will meet on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium.
Bengals fans can enter to win free Super Bowl LVI tickets

Latest News

fiona
Fiona makes her Super Bowl pick
The city of Reading in Hamilton County just issued the first of what may be many communities...
City of Reading announces snow emergency
Cincinnati city leaders announce winter storm preps
Cincinnati city leaders hold press conference on impending winter storm
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and other city leaders warned Wednesday the one-two-three-punch...
‘Stay home’: Rain, ice, snow combo ‘worst combinations’ for road crews, Cincinnati city leaders say