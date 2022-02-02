Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

City leaders to discuss winter storm preparations

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and other city leaders will discuss how road crews and other...
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and other city leaders will discuss how road crews and other essential services are getting ready for a winter storm that will bring ice and snow to the Tri-State Thursday and Friday.(City of Cincinnati Twitter account)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and other city leaders will discuss how road crews and other essential services are getting ready for a winter storm that will bring ice and snow to the Tri-State Thursday and Friday.

Interim City Manager John Curp and Traffic and Road Operations Superintendent Jarrod Bolden will join the mayor at 10 a.m. at the citys salt dome on Colerain Avenue in Camp Washington.

FOX19 NOW will carry this news conference live on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The entire Tri-State is under a Winter Storm Watch Wednesday night through Friday morning.
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Watch for entire Tri-State starting Wednesday night
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Allen Mounce’s vehicle struck a utility pole in the 6500 block of River Road Monday morning,...
36-year-old man killed in River Road crash, sheriff’s office says
Kings Island is a 364-acre amusement park located 24 miles northeast of Cincinnati in Warren...
SeaWorld makes surprise purchase bid to Kings Island owner
U.S. 50 is open again at Kilby Road in western Hamilton County after it closed for several...
Infant, teens seriously injured in crash that closed U.S. 50, Kilby Road

Latest News

wagner
Pike County Massacre: Eldest Wagner son to appear in court
Eldest Wagner son appears in court
Motorists may face a mixed bag of precipitation, ranging from ice and sleet to snow with a...
Winter Storm: AAA tips for drivers
Duke Energy is suggesting how you can get ready now for a winter storm that could bring power...
Do this now to prepare for possible power outages from ice, snow