City leaders to discuss winter storm preparations

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and other city leaders will discuss how road crews and other essential services are getting ready for a winter storm that will bring ice and snow to the Tri-State Thursday and Friday.

Interim City Manager John Curp and Traffic and Road Operations Superintendent Jarrod Bolden will join the mayor at 10 a.m. at the citys salt dome on Colerain Avenue in Camp Washington.

FOX19 NOW will carry this news conference live on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.