Duke Energy calls in 300 extra workers ahead of winter storm

Duke Energy is preparing for the possibility of power outages across Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky. A winter storm is forecast to bring a mix of ice and snow starting Thursday.(WBTV)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Duke Energy has called in 300 additional workers from out-of-state utilities as they prepare for a winter storm that may cause widespread power outages across southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky.

The extra lineworkers, damage assessors and vegetation crews to supplement local crews and speed power restoration.

Crews will work around the clock to restore power in impacted communities as quickly as possible, Duke Energy officials say.

“As severe winter weather approaches, we’re encouraging customers across our service territories to prepare for possible outages,” said Kevin Morgan, Duke Energy’s general manager for emergency preparedness. “Our team is making preparations to ensure we can restore electricity to impacted customers as soon as possible.”

The first part of the system brought rain to our area Wednesday morning. Heavy rain is expected at times, along with a few claps of thunder.

Ice will begin accumulating early Thursday as temperatures plummet, followed by snow after 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Warning for entire Tri-State

Snow on its own typically has little to no impact on the electric system, Duke officials say.

However, heavy wet snow accumulation, freezing rain and high winds may bring down trees, limbs and power lines.

These types of winter storms can also create hazardous driving conditions, which could delay and impede Duke Energy workers’ ability to assess storm damage and restore power.

Ice buildup on trees and branches that causes them to fall on power lines is usually the main culprit behind power outages during a winter storm. Specifically, ice buildup of a quarter inch or more is often the threshold amount that causes trees and branches to topple.

The heavy weight of significant ice buildup directly on power lines themselves can sometimes cause the lines to fall or sag, as well. Heavy, wet snow of 6 inches or more also can cause trees and branches to fall on power lines.

After the storm, as conditions permit, Duke officials say their crews will assess damage – a process that can take 24 hours or more, depending on damage severity and road conditions.

Damage assessment determines the types of crews, equipment and supplies needed to restore electricity to each power outage location.

Simultaneously, while damage assessment is underway in some of the harder-hit areas, repair work will begin in other areas where feasible.

Customers can report power outages by texting “OUT” to 57801 or by calling 800.543.5599.

You also can report an outage online at duke-energy.com/outages or through the Duke Energy mobile app.

Duke Energy will provide estimated power restoration times to customers as soon as those times are determined.

The company also will provide regular updates to customers and communities through emails, text messages, outbound phone calls, social media and its website, which includes power outage maps.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

