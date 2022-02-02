Family of driver killed in crash honor him with balloon release, vigil

ROSELAWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Two days after a 20-year-old man died in a car crash, his loved ones came together to honor his life, while police try to piece together what happened.

According to Cincinnati police, Calvin Johnson III died on Sunday in a two-car wreck near Paddock and Seymour.

Investigators believe he was driving when he hit another vehicle, ran off the road and crashed into a tree. They are still trying to figure out why it unfolded that way.

“The day that I figured it out, I sat in bed and cried all day ‘cause I really don’t know what I’m gonna do without him. We were always together,” Asija Gibson, Johnson’s cousin, said. “The whole thing definitely came as a shock. We never would’ve expected it to be Calvin, ever.”

Those who knew and loved Johnson described him as loving, funny and the life of the party. He was a 2019 graduate of Dohn Community High School.

“Calvin was a very silly soul, like if you were sad, he would know how to put a smile on your face,” Gibson said.

Johnson’s relatives and friends gathered near the crash site for a candlelight vigil on Tuesday night. They created a memorial near the tree and released balloons to celebrate his life.

His family members said they are now relying on each other to get them through the tough days ahead.

“We’re all here to keep each other strong ‘cause everybody has a little piece of Calvin with them. He never left us. He’s still here,” Gibson said. “We’re all here to show Calvin how much we loved him, and for him to see how much we loved him.”

Cincinnati Police said the other driver involved was not hurt.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

