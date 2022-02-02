Contests
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Warning for entire Tri-State

Big Winter Storm on the Way
By Frank Marzullo and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:04 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The entire Tri-State is under a Winter Storm Warning now as a powerful storm heads our way with heavy rain to start followed by freezing rain, sleet and snow and bitterly cold temperatures.

Travel will be hazardous early Thursday through Friday morning.

FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Days have been declared for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday morning.

Depending on where you live, the Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at three different times:

It starts at 5 p.m. Wednesday for our northernmost counties in Fayette and Union counties in southeastern Indiana. That’s where the most snow is expected.

For counties in our central and northwestern areas including Hamilton County, it begins at midnight Thursday.

For the rest of the region including northern Kentucky and Clermont county, it starts at 6 a.m. Thursday.

HERE’S WHAT TO EXPECT:

Wednesday

  • Rain, sometimes heavy with few claps of thunder mixed in. We could see a half-inch to an inch
  • Slow commutes both morning and evening
  • Some short-duration flooding possible (frozen/saturated soil = quick runoff)
  • High of 45 degrees

Thursday

  • Rain to Freezing Rain and to Sleet
  • Morning low of 29 degrees. High in low 30s.
  • Freezing rain first
  • Biggest Problem - Freezing rain will bring heavy, clear ice called glaze - powerlines and tree limbs can be brought down
  • We may see a rare ICE STORM WARNING
  • ICE ACCUMULATION: as of now quarter to a half an inch
  • Sleet is not much worse than snow but on top of glaze, it is slick

The snow changeover will happen late Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

Accumulations will vary with 2 to 4 inches for most in the metro Cincinnati area.

We will see higher amounts in our northern areas and less in the south and east.

Friday morning

  • Accumulating snow will taper
  • Temperatures in the teens.
  • Watch for slick spots

Friday’s high temperature will be in the 20s.

By Saturday morning, the low will bottom out near zero.

FOX19 NOW’s team of meteorologists will continue to closely watch this winter storm and continue to update the forecast throughout the week.

