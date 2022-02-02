First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Warning for entire Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The entire Tri-State is under a Winter Storm Warning now as a powerful storm heads our way with heavy rain to start followed by freezing rain, sleet and snow and bitterly cold temperatures.

Travel will be hazardous early Thursday through Friday morning.

FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Days have been declared for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday morning.

Three weather events in three days. Today: Heavy rain and high water concerns. Thursday: Freezing rain and ice accumulation. Thursday Afternoon - Friday Morning: Snow accumulation. The breakdown is below. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/wy5gbWElLz — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) February 2, 2022

Depending on where you live, the Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at three different times:

It starts at 5 p.m. Wednesday for our northernmost counties in Fayette and Union counties in southeastern Indiana. That’s where the most snow is expected.

For counties in our central and northwestern areas including Hamilton County, it begins at midnight Thursday.

For the rest of the region including northern Kentucky and Clermont county, it starts at 6 a.m. Thursday.

HERE’S WHAT TO EXPECT:

Wednesday

Rain, sometimes heavy with few claps of thunder mixed in. We could see a half-inch to an inch

Slow commutes both morning and evening

Some short-duration flooding possible (frozen/saturated soil = quick runoff)

High of 45 degrees

We have the potential for ice. Higher winds will increase the chance of downed power lines. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/LHcZE8PcaD — Catherine Bodak (@FOX19Catherine) February 2, 2022

Thursday

Rain to Freezing Rain and to Sleet

Morning low of 29 degrees. High in low 30s.

Freezing rain first

Biggest Problem - Freezing rain will bring heavy, clear ice called glaze - powerlines and tree limbs can be brought down

We may see a rare ICE STORM WARNING

ICE ACCUMULATION: as of now quarter to a half an inch

Sleet is not much worse than snow but on top of glaze, it is slick

The snow changeover will happen late Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

Accumulations will vary with 2 to 4 inches for most in the metro Cincinnati area.

We will see higher amounts in our northern areas and less in the south and east.

Thursday freezing rain and ice event, will cause big concerns for icy and slick travel. Get your ice and snow melt now. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/oou0MvqttS — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) February 1, 2022

Friday morning

Accumulating snow will taper

Temperatures in the teens.

Watch for slick spots

Friday’s high temperature will be in the 20s.

By Saturday morning, the low will bottom out near zero.

FOX19 NOW’s team of meteorologists will continue to closely watch this winter storm and continue to update the forecast throughout the week.

