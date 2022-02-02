First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Warning for parts of Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The entire Tri-State is under either a Winter Storm Warning or a Winter Storm Watch as a powerful storm heads our way bearing heavy rain and then freezing rain and sleet followed by snow and arctic temperatures.

Travel will be hazardous Thursday through Friday morning.

FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Days have been declared for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday morning.

The Winter Storm Warning includes the following communities in the FOX19 NOW viewing area: Clermont, Brown and Highland counties including Milford, Georgetown, Mount Orab and Hillsboro in Ohio; Boone, Campbell, Kenton, Carroll and Gallatin counties in northern Kentucky including Alexandria, Covington, Erlanger, Burlington, Florence, Independence, Newport and Warsaw; Switzerland and Ohio counties in southeastern Indiana including Rising Sun and Vevay.

The rest of the Tri-State is under a Winter Storm Watch.

HERE’s WHAT TO EXPECT:

Wednesday

Rain, sometimes heavy. We could see a half-inch to an inch

Slow Commutes both morning and evening

Some short-duration flooding possible (frozen/saturated soil = quick runoff)

Thursday

Rain to Freezing Rain and to Sleet

As temps drop Freezing rain first

Biggest Problem - Freezing rain will bring heavy, clear ice called glaze - powerlines and tree limbs can be brought down

We may see a rare ICE STORM WARNING

ICE ACCUMULATION: as of now quarter to a half an inch

Sleet is not much worse than snow but on top of glaze, it is slick

Thursday freezing rain and ice event, will cause big concerns for icy and slick travel. Get your ice and snow melt now. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/oou0MvqttS — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) February 1, 2022

Friday morning

Light snow

Temperatures in the teens.

Watch for slick spots

FOX19 NOW’s team of meteorologists will continue to closely watch this winter storm and continue to update the forecast throughout the week.

