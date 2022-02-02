Contests
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Warning for parts of Tri-State

Big Winter Storm on the Way
By Frank Marzullo and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:04 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The entire Tri-State is under either a Winter Storm Warning or a Winter Storm Watch as a powerful storm heads our way bearing heavy rain and then freezing rain and sleet followed by snow and arctic temperatures.

Travel will be hazardous Thursday through Friday morning.

FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Days have been declared for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday morning.

The Winter Storm Warning includes the following communities in the FOX19 NOW viewing area: Clermont, Brown and Highland counties including Milford, Georgetown, Mount Orab and Hillsboro in Ohio; Boone, Campbell, Kenton, Carroll and Gallatin counties in northern Kentucky including Alexandria, Covington, Erlanger, Burlington, Florence, Independence, Newport and Warsaw; Switzerland and Ohio counties in southeastern Indiana including Rising Sun and Vevay.

The rest of the Tri-State is under a Winter Storm Watch.

HERE’s WHAT TO EXPECT:

Wednesday

  • Rain, sometimes heavy. We could see a half-inch to an inch
  • Slow Commutes both morning and evening
  • Some short-duration flooding possible (frozen/saturated soil = quick runoff)

Thursday

  • Rain to Freezing Rain and to Sleet
  • As temps drop Freezing rain first
  • Biggest Problem - Freezing rain will bring heavy, clear ice called glaze - powerlines and tree limbs can be brought down
  • We may see a rare ICE STORM WARNING
  • ICE ACCUMULATION: as of now quarter to a half an inch
  • Sleet is not much worse than snow but on top of glaze, it is slick

Friday morning

  • Light snow
  • Temperatures in the teens.
  • Watch for slick spots

FOX19 NOW’s team of meteorologists will continue to closely watch this winter storm and continue to update the forecast throughout the week.

Stay up to date with the weather forecast in your area by downloading the free FOX19 First Alert Weather app by clicking here.

Or you can use the camera on your phone or tablet and hold it up to the QR code pictured below.

The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.(WXIX)

