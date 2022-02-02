Kentucky declares state of emergency for the coming winter storm

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kentucky has declared a state of emergency for the coming winter storm, Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Wednesday.

The entire Tri-State is under a Winter Storm Warning now as a powerful storm heads our way with heavy rain to start followed by freezing rain, sleet and snow and bitterly cold temperatures.

Travel will be hazardous early Thursday through Friday morning.

Beshear said the state will allow the National Guard, KSP and the Transportation Cabinet to be positioned along highways.

Crews have been spending Wednesday getting equipment and supplies ready for the weather event.

The forecast calls for snow and sleet accumulations of 2-4 inches along with a possible half inch of ice. At this time it looks like the rain will switch to icy precipitation early Thursday morning

FULL FORECAST HERE

According to the KYTC, crews will report to duty at midnight and contractors will be in before the Thursday morning rush hour. They plan to work around the clock through Friday.

“Ice accumulation will create significant travel issues and will limit the ability of our highway crews in their efforts to improve driving conditions. Please remember that roads will not be clear until this storm passes. Our D6 Snowfighters will do their best to keep roads passible during this storm but it will take time. When you see our trucks and give them the space they need. They are working hard to make our roadways safe for you,” the KYTC said in a news release.

They suggest if you must travel, be prepared for icy conditions. Leave early, plan your route, have a full tank of gas, charger, blanket, food and a flashlight.

State office buildings are also closed Thursday.

The following measures will help keep motorists safe and prepared:

Put yourself in emergency mode

Pay attention to weather advisories. Weather will impact your commute on some level

Travel only as necessary during major snow events. It’s better to be stuck at home than to be stuck on the road

Maintain a safe distance from snowplows and other heavy highway equipment

Do not pass snowplows on the shoulder

Allow time for a slower commute

Winterize vehicles

Supply vehicles with blankets, flash light and an emergency supply kit

Know before you go. Visit ky.gov and download the free Waze app to check traffic conditions before you travel

Eliminate distractions (e.g. operating phone and eating) while driving

Cooperate with the expectations of the Quick Clearance law, which requires drivers to move vehicles to the shoulder in the event of a non-injury crash

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.