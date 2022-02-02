Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Official decision made on Super Bowl watch party at Paul Brown Stadium

Official decision made on Super Bowl watch party at Paul Brown Stadium
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The NFL has rejected a proposed Super Bowl LVI watch party at Paul Brown Stadium, according to stadium officials.

Paul Brown Stadium officials contacted the NFL on behalf of Hamilton County regarding the possible event for Feb. 13.

The reason for the rejection, according to Paul Brown Stadium Managing Director Eric Brown, legal and logistical barriers.

“The NFL, its 32 franchises, stadium operators, sponsors, broadcasters, and other involved parties, organize and broadcast over 500 games for millions of fans to attend and view each year.

“The legal and logistical barriers to holding a ‘Watch’ Party for Super Bowl LVI are too significant,” Brown wrote.

The announcement comes a day after the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners met to further discuss the watch party.

Commissioner Alicia Reece initially presented a watch party idea to the board before the AFC Championship, which did not end up happening either.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travel will be hazardous Thursday morning through Friday morning across the Tri-State with...
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Warning for entire Tri-State
Kings Island is a 364-acre amusement park located 24 miles northeast of Cincinnati in Warren...
SeaWorld makes surprise purchase bid to Kings Island owner
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Allen Mounce’s vehicle struck a utility pole in the 6500 block of River Road Monday morning,...
36-year-old man killed in River Road crash, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

The Rams and Bengals will meet on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium.
Pair of Bengals fans win free tickets, trip to Super Bowl LVI
Super Bowl LVI from SoFi Stadium is on Feb. 13.
Bengals reveal uniform combo for Super Bowl LVI
Paul Brown Stadium: FOX19 NOW/File
Tickets for Bengals pep rally next week sell out in hours
Boy makes Bengals buttons to raise money for Burrow’s Hunger Relief Fund
Boy makes Bengals buttons to raise money for Burrow’s Hunger Relief Fund