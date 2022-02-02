Official decision made on Super Bowl watch party at Paul Brown Stadium

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The NFL has rejected a proposed Super Bowl LVI watch party at Paul Brown Stadium, according to stadium officials.

Paul Brown Stadium officials contacted the NFL on behalf of Hamilton County regarding the possible event for Feb. 13.

The reason for the rejection, according to Paul Brown Stadium Managing Director Eric Brown, legal and logistical barriers.

“The NFL, its 32 franchises, stadium operators, sponsors, broadcasters, and other involved parties, organize and broadcast over 500 games for millions of fans to attend and view each year.

“The legal and logistical barriers to holding a ‘Watch’ Party for Super Bowl LVI are too significant,” Brown wrote.

The announcement comes a day after the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners met to further discuss the watch party.

Commissioner Alicia Reece initially presented a watch party idea to the board before the AFC Championship, which did not end up happening either.

