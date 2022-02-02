Ohio AG Yost sends Groundhog’s Day denial to vaccine choice petitioners

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Third time’s the charm? Not so much for petitioners seeking to add new language to Ohio law in support of vaccine choice and privacy.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office on Wednesday announced it had rejected ballot language for the “Vaccine and Gene Therapy Choice and Anti-Discrimination Act.”

It’s the third time in a matter of weeks the AG’s office has denied the petition, now because of basic errors in its summary text including the flubbed use of “proscribe” and language that completely whiffs on the statute’s anti-discrimination provisions.

The proposed statute would amend the Ohio Revised Code to protect the privacy and freedom of Ohioans in their ability to abstain from vaccinations or gene therapy without unlawful discrimination.

The proposed statue is not limited to the COVID-19 pandemic and does not contain an expiration date.

Previous versions of ballot language were rejected on Dec. 9, 2021 and Jan 7 of this year on the grounds that the petition summaries weren’t “fair and truthful” representations of the statute.

And so again on Groundhog’s Day.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost sent the group behind the petition a letter dated Feb. 2 saying the summary “materially misstates and mischaracterizes the proposed statute.”

Yost’s issues with the summary arise from phrasing errors that suggest the proposed statute says exactly the opposite of what it does. He also takes issue with factual omissions that crimp the proposed statute’s broad impact.

One of the issues stems from an apparent misuse of the word “proscribe” in the summary text.

The summary says the statute reinforces “existing laws proscribing public school vaccination exemptions and privacy for staff and students,” which would mean the statute prohibits vaccine exemptions and vaccine privacy. In fact, the statute favors them, Yost says.

“This is a substantial misstatement and mischaracterization of the proposed statute,” Yost writes, “and this reason alone prevents the summary from being fair and truthful.”

But more: The summary intends to outline modes of alleged discrimination based on vaccine status that the statute would prohibit—segregation, status labels and regular testing.

Except it doesn’t do that.

The summary is worded such that segregation, status labels and regular testing are the means by which the statute would prevent discrimination, an obvious wording error.

Yost also notes a number of material provisions in the proposed statute were omitted from the summary.

The summary says the statute outlaws requiring vaccine status disclosures but fails to mention the statute goes much further by prohibiting even asking for the disclosure of vaccine status.

“As a result, the summary mischaracterizes the broad scope of actions prohibited by the proposed statute,” Yost writes.

He advises the petitioners to “carefully review and scrutinize” the summary before resubmitting it if they choose to do so.

The proposed statute would:

Prohibit public entities, businesses, schools, colleges, universities, nursing homes, child day-care centers, health-care providers, and others from mandating vaccines;

Require notice to parents/guardians of any vaccination requirement for students and children in daycare;

Prohibit mandatory or requested disclosure of a person’s vaccination status, including barring the vaccine passports or a vaccine registry;

Prohibit discrimination against unvaccinated people in the form of service, access, enrollment or participation;

Prevent discrimination against any businesses that comply with the statute;

Prohibit states of emergency that would invalidate provisions of the statute; and

Grant a civil cause of action to those who believe their rights have been violated.

The proposed statute excludes from its provisions various vaccines currently in use, including those for measles, chicken pox, mumps, flu, pneumonia, rubella, tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, haemophilus, rotavirus, and Hepatitis A and B.

The petitioners are seeking to gather valid signatures from 133,000 registered voters to put the measure before lawmakers in 2023. Another 133,000 valid signatures would need to be gathered to put the measure directly before voters in November of that year.

