Pep rally planned at Paul Brown Stadium next Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Bengals are hosting a free pep rally at Paul Brown Stadium on Monday, according to the NFL’s website.

The Super Bowl Opening Night presented by Gatorade Fan Rally in Cincinnati will begin at 6 p.m. with doors opening an hour beforehand.

Super Bowl Opening Night marks the kickoff of Super Bowl week to the nation, per the NFL. It will be televised on the NFL Network and ESPN2 at 8 p.m. Monday.

Fans will need to visit Ticketmaster to get up to four tickets. The tickets will be made available to the public at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The pep rally is a general admission event, and there are no assigned seats. Fans can enter at any gate of the stadium.

