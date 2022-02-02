Contests
Rain changes to ice and snow soon

By Ashley Smith
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain will continue today with heavy rain in spots late this evening. Rain will change to freezing rain as early as midnight northwest of Cincinnati.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Tri-State through Friday morning.

Freezing rain, sleet and snow will all be possible tomorrow. Much of the morning hours we will see freezing rain fall. That rain will change to snow this afternoon and continue through Friday morning.

Snowfall totals in Cincinnati will be up to six inches on top of the ice that we will get today. With all of the snow on the ground and an Arctic blast headed our way for the weekend, temperatures Saturday morning will be the coldest we’ve had in years. The low will be below zero for the first time since January 31st, 2019. The high will only be in the low 20s under sunny afternoon skies.

Early next week we will see warmer and dry weather.

