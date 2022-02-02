Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Rumpke Alert: Early collection Thursday, put your trash out now

Rumpke hopes to resume regular collection on Friday.
Snow quickly accumulated on roads in the the Heartland Thursday morning, Jan. 6.
Snow quickly accumulated on roads in the the Heartland Thursday morning, Jan. 6.(Source: KFVS/Noland Cook)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rumpke crews will be out early Thursday morning to service as many of its Ohio and Kentucky customers as possible before surface temperature fall below freezing.

That’s expected to happen around 8 a.m. Thursday.

With the earlier start time, Rumpke stresses the importance of customers placing trash and recycling at the curb Wednesday night.

Said Rumpke Regional VP Bill Rumpke III, “With the anticipated weather Thursday and Friday, we likely won’t be able to return to residences that don’t have their material out for collection when we are out. If we are unable to service customers on Thursday, we will collect additional material on their next service day.”

The company said that if its drivers are unable to safely service their entire routes on Thursday, “additional material will be collected on your next scheduled service day.”

Rumpke hopes to be able to service Friday customers on schedule. The company says that will largely depend on road conditions.

If there will be a service delay, Rumpke will send out a notification.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Days have been declared for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday...
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Warning for entire Tri-State
Kings Island is a 364-acre amusement park located 24 miles northeast of Cincinnati in Warren...
SeaWorld makes surprise purchase bid to Kings Island owner
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Allen Mounce’s vehicle struck a utility pole in the 6500 block of River Road Monday morning,...
36-year-old man killed in River Road crash, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

BGSU faculty member Timothy Davis pleaded not guilty to rape charges Wednesday after he was...
Former BGSU faculty member found guilty on rape charges
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost
Ohio AG Yost sends Groundhog’s Day denial to vaccine choice petitioners
There are various levels of snow emergencies.
Snow emergencies declared throughout the Tri-State
The city of Reading in Hamilton County just issued the first of what may be many communities...
City of Reading announces snow emergency