Rumpke Alert: Early collection Thursday, put your trash out now

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rumpke crews will be out early Thursday morning to service as many of its Ohio and Kentucky customers as possible before surface temperature fall below freezing.

That’s expected to happen around 8 a.m. Thursday.

With the earlier start time, Rumpke stresses the importance of customers placing trash and recycling at the curb Wednesday night.

Said Rumpke Regional VP Bill Rumpke III, “With the anticipated weather Thursday and Friday, we likely won’t be able to return to residences that don’t have their material out for collection when we are out. If we are unable to service customers on Thursday, we will collect additional material on their next service day.”

The company said that if its drivers are unable to safely service their entire routes on Thursday, “additional material will be collected on your next scheduled service day.”

Rumpke hopes to be able to service Friday customers on schedule. The company says that will largely depend on road conditions.

If there will be a service delay, Rumpke will send out a notification.

