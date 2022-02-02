Staff failed to call EMS after son knocked out, concussed at school, mother says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Winton Woods High School student is recovering from a concussion after his mother says someone punched him in the head at school.

Bridgette Coleman says she was in a panic Monday when she got the phone call saying he’d been injured and was unresponsive.

“My first reaction was, ‘I sent my son to school to learn, and he’s knocked out on the floor,’” Coleman said.

Coleman says the school staff member who called her said her son had been in a fight and that he’d been unconscious for a couple of minutes.

“She’s like, ‘Well, he’s at school,’” Coleman recalled. “And I’m like, ‘Why is he at school?’ I’m not thinking of that right now. I’m thinking I need to get to my child. I’m 30 minutes away.”

Coleman says the school should have called an ambulance. “I get there and his face was split.”

She explains her son told her a student had asked to meet him in the bathroom. Her son said no, and that, according to Coleman, occasioned a punch to the back of the head.

“They said Amir had a concussion,” she said. “He had to get two stitches.”

Forest Park police are investigating and say some juveniles at the school were arrested the same day for fighting.

Coleman says the incident Monday followed her son being bulled Friday. She says he texted her then.

“‘I’m not going to to make it to the end of the day,’” she recalled his message. “‘This boy is still messing with me.’ Blah blah blah. So I said, ‘Amir, just ignore him.’”

Coleman is keeping Amir home because she doesn’t feel safe sending him back to school. She also hopes the student who allegedly him is expelled.

“If my son does go to school and sees him, of course Amir is going to be upset,” she said.

The district tells FOX19 they are investigating the fight and are working with police.

We asked why an ambulance wasn’t called but haven’t heard back.

