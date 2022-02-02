Serial catalytic converter thief caught in the act at West Side Kroger, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 40-year-old Cincinnati man accused of repeatedly stealing catalytic converters is behind bars after a bystander allegedly found him lying underneath a parked car at the Delhi Kroger.

Now police are trying to return some of the allegedly stolen converters to their rightful owners.

The man, Gary Ellison, emerged from beneath the car in broad daylight at 1:50 p.m. Sunday holding a SAWZALL-brand reciprocating saw, the bystander told police.

The bystander, a customer at the Kroger, yelled at Ellison and snapped a picture of him as he as getting off the ground, police say.

The picture also allegedly showed the car the man left in. Police tracked the plate number to a report Saturday, just one day prior, of a car stolen out of Delhi Township.

Delhi Township police investigators arrested Ellison on Monday after conducting a search warrant at his home in Cincinnati Police District Three—the West Side—where they allegedly found six more catalytic converters.

Gary Ellison (Hamilton County Justice Center)

He is at the Hamilton County Justice Center on charges of attempted theft, receiving stolen property and possession of criminal tools.

Investigators determined Ellison and an unknown man left the home at 2:30 a.m. Sunday and returned at 7 a.m. with several catalytic converters.

They were able to match one of the converters to a theft in Colerain Township.

Others converters matched thefts from a Hyundai Tuscon, a Toyota of unknown model (possibly a Sequoia) and a 2006 Land Rover.

Police don’t yet know where the remaining converters came from.

If your vehicle matches the above three and your catalytic converter was stolen sometime in the overnight hours Sunday, you’re urged to contact the Delhi Township Police Department at 513-922-0060.

