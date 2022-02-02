Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Serial catalytic converter thief caught in the act at West Side Kroger, police say

If your catalytic converter was stolen recently, you might want to call Delhi police.
Police say Gary Ellison is the man pictured emerging from beneath a parked car in a Kroger...
Police say Gary Ellison is the man pictured emerging from beneath a parked car in a Kroger parking lot attempting to steal a catalytic converter.(Delhi Police)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 40-year-old Cincinnati man accused of repeatedly stealing catalytic converters is behind bars after a bystander allegedly found him lying underneath a parked car at the Delhi Kroger.

Now police are trying to return some of the allegedly stolen converters to their rightful owners.

The man, Gary Ellison, emerged from beneath the car in broad daylight at 1:50 p.m. Sunday holding a SAWZALL-brand reciprocating saw, the bystander told police.

The bystander, a customer at the Kroger, yelled at Ellison and snapped a picture of him as he as getting off the ground, police say.

The picture also allegedly showed the car the man left in. Police tracked the plate number to a report Saturday, just one day prior, of a car stolen out of Delhi Township.

Delhi Township police investigators arrested Ellison on Monday after conducting a search warrant at his home in Cincinnati Police District Three—the West Side—where they allegedly found six more catalytic converters.

Gary Ellison
Gary Ellison(Hamilton County Justice Center)

He is at the Hamilton County Justice Center on charges of attempted theft, receiving stolen property and possession of criminal tools.

Investigators determined Ellison and an unknown man left the home at 2:30 a.m. Sunday and returned at 7 a.m. with several catalytic converters.

They were able to match one of the converters to a theft in Colerain Township.

Others converters matched thefts from a Hyundai Tuscon, a Toyota of unknown model (possibly a Sequoia) and a 2006 Land Rover.

Police don’t yet know where the remaining converters came from.

If your vehicle matches the above three and your catalytic converter was stolen sometime in the overnight hours Sunday, you’re urged to contact the Delhi Township Police Department at 513-922-0060.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The entire Tri-State is under a Winter Storm Watch Wednesday night through Friday morning.
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Watch for entire Tri-State starting Wednesday night
A 20-year-old driver is dead in a two-vehicle crash in Roselawn Sunday night, according to...
20-year-old driver killed in Cincinnati crash
The Cincinnati Bengals returned to the Queen City late Sunday from Missouri after defeating the...
Bengals game ball: Here’s where the team passed out footballs after AFC win
A Cincinnati Bengals fan cheers during the first half of an NFL football game between the...
Where ‘Who Dey’ came from and what it means now
The principal said the Bengals and the game of football offer learning lessons for students.
Several Tri-State school districts, including CPS, closed day after Super Bowl LVI

Latest News

Bengals fan's emotional reaction to win goes viral
86-year-old Bengals fan headed to the Super Bowl thanks to community fundraiser
Dogs, puppies in need of home after surviving deadly fire
Dogs, puppies in need of home after surviving deadly fire
Dogs, puppies in need of home after surviving deadly fire
Dogs, puppies in need of home after surviving deadly fire
Year of the Tiger coincides with Bengals Super Bowl run
Year of the Tiger coincides with Bengals Super Bowl run