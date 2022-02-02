Snow emergencies declared throughout the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several Tri-State cities/counties are declaring some level of a snow emergency ahead of the impending winter weather.

Cities currently under a snow emergency:

Reading, Ohio: Snow emergency starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday. The city did not say when it will expire. Parking is prohibited on numerous streets.

Crestview Hills, Kentucky: Snow emergency from 6 a.m. Thursday till Friday at 5 p.m. All vehicles must be off city streets no later than 6 a.m. Thursday.

Kenton County: Level 1 snow emergency effective from 12 a.m. Thursday until further notice

Here are the various levels of snow emergencies:

Level 1: Roads are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads also may be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very carefully.

Level 2: Roads are hazardous and drifting snow. Roads also may be icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

Level 3: All roads are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may be subject to arrest.

Kentucky declared a state of emergency for the coming winter storm, Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Wednesday.

Campbell County, Kentucky issued a Level One Travel Advisory that will continue until further notice. A travel advisory is intended to notify residents to drive cautiously.

