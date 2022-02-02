‘Stay home’: Rain, ice, snow combo ‘worst combinations’ for road crews, Cincinnati city leaders say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and other city leaders warned Wednesday the one-two-three-punch of rain, ice and then snow expected with the winter storm bearing down on the Tri-State is one of the worse scenarios for roads crews.

Roads won’t be cleared quickly, and they urged the public to be patient and to stay home.

If you must go out, Mayor Aftab Pureval warned, drivers should stay clear of roads around the hospitals.

Cincinnati Road Operations Superintendent Jarrod Bolden said crews will begin 12-hour shifts at 7 p.m. Wednesday and continue until the last street is plowed.

Crews cannot effectively pre-treat roads due to rain

With significant rain in the forecast before the precipitation freeze Thursday afternoon, crews will not be able to effectively pretreat local roadways.

Crews will work 12-hour shifts throughout the winter event to monitor street conditions and work to prevent refreeze on major and vulnerable roadways.

During active snowfall, the initial focus is on treating the primary roadways.

Once snowfall has ended and the primary routes are deemed safe and passable, crews will then move to residential and secondary routes.

The city’s goal is to have streets passable 24 hours after the last snowfall.

“With this winter event, our goal may be difficult to meet as streets will need multiple passes to clear,” the city said in a news release.

If you are able to, stay home – for the safety of our essential workers and our emergency responders. If you must travel, motorists are reminded to exercise caution while on the road during winter weather events.

Be aware of the potential for late-night and early morning re-freezing on treated streets in isolated areas due to cold temperatures.

The City of Cincinnati will use social media to post-operational updates related to this winter weather event. Residents are able to track real-time winter operations data via the City of Cincinnati’s CincyInsights Snow Plow Tracker.

The interactive website shows where snow vehicles have already been, when a vehicle was on a particular street, and the distance covered by snow vehicles since the start of the winter weather event.

Residents may report urgent matters and customer service requests to the City by visiting www.5916000.com or by utilizing the Fix it Cincy! mobile app.

For more information on Cincinnati’s winter operations program, please visit www.cincinnati-oh.gov/winter and follow DPS on Twitter and Facebook .

The City of Cincinnati has the following resources on hand:

18,000 tons of salt

12,000 gallons of calcium chloride

8,500 gallons of beet juice

58,500 gallons of brine

78 pieces of equipment

Reminders to Drivers:

Give Crews Space to Work. Please provide ample space between vehicles and crews, allowing them to do its job.

Utilize Off-Street Parking. Parked vehicles along roadways are a major deterrent for crews when clearing snow and ice.

Keep an Emergency Kit Ready. Pack an emergency vehicle kit, including a blanket, socks, cell phone, batteries, flashlights, and snacks while driving in winter conditions. It’s always better to be overly prepared while traveling in uncertain weather.

Extend Caution While Traveling. Even at temperatures above freezing, if weather conditions are wet, you might encounter ice on exposed roadways like bridges, underpasses, or hills. Allow more room to brake, when traveling during the winter season.

Slow Down!

