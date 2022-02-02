Two Bengals fans win free tickets, trip to Super Bowl LVI

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two Cincinnati Bengals fans just won free tickets to Super Bowl LVI thanks to Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay.

The fans who were selected are Twitter users @LonerLauren and @ShelbyLongworth.

HERE WE GO. SO MANY deserving, wish I could send all of you...CONGRATS to hard-core fan and Air Force veteran @LonerLauren ; and @ShelbyLongworth and her dad, who hasn't missed a game since 1987. HEADED TO THE SUPER BOWL! We will DM both of you for flight and hotel details🏈🇺🇸 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) February 2, 2022

Shelby, who is from Liberty Township, is going to the game with her dad.

On Tuesday, Irsay tweeted that he would be selecting two “hardcore” Bengals fans to send to Los Angeles for the Bengals game on Feb. 13.

Around 24 hours later, Irsay announced the winners.

