Two Bengals fans win free tickets, trip to Super Bowl LVI

The Rams and Bengals will meet on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium.
The Rams and Bengals will meet on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium.(MGN)
By Jared Goffinet and Trevor Peters
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two Cincinnati Bengals fans just won free tickets to Super Bowl LVI thanks to Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay.

The fans who were selected are Twitter users @LonerLauren and @ShelbyLongworth.

Shelby, who is from Liberty Township, is going to the game with her dad.

On Tuesday, Irsay tweeted that he would be selecting two “hardcore” Bengals fans to send to Los Angeles for the Bengals game on Feb. 13.

Around 24 hours later, Irsay announced the winners.

