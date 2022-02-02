Victim shot multiple times in Carthage, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting on Vine Street Tuesday night.

Reports of the shooting emerged around 9:45 p.m.

It happened in the 6700 block of Vine Street.

Police say a 33-year-old man was shot multiple times.

EMS transported him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The extent of his injuries are unclear.

No word on suspects at this time.

Cincinnati Police District Four officers are at the scene.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

