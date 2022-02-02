Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Victim shot multiple times in Carthage, police say

Cincinnati police investigate shooting in Carthage Friday night.
Cincinnati police investigate shooting in Carthage Friday night.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting on Vine Street Tuesday night.

Reports of the shooting emerged around 9:45 p.m.

It happened in the 6700 block of Vine Street.

Police say a 33-year-old man was shot multiple times.

EMS transported him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The extent of his injuries are unclear.

No word on suspects at this time.

Cincinnati Police District Four officers are at the scene.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The entire Tri-State is under a Winter Storm Watch Wednesday night through Friday morning.
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Watch for entire Tri-State starting Wednesday night
A 20-year-old driver is dead in a two-vehicle crash in Roselawn Sunday night, according to...
20-year-old driver killed in Cincinnati crash
The Cincinnati Bengals returned to the Queen City late Sunday from Missouri after defeating the...
Bengals game ball: Here’s where the team passed out footballs after AFC win
A Cincinnati Bengals fan cheers during the first half of an NFL football game between the...
Where ‘Who Dey’ came from and what it means now
The principal said the Bengals and the game of football offer learning lessons for students.
Several Tri-State school districts, including CPS, closed day after Super Bowl LVI

Latest News

Boy makes Bengals buttons to raise money for Burrow’s Hunger Relief Fund
Boy makes Bengals buttons to raise money for Burrow’s Hunger Relief Fund
Boy makes Bengals buttons to raise money for Burrow’s Hunger Relief Fund
Boys makes Bengals buttons to raise money for Burrow’s Hunger Relief Fund
Staff failed to call EMS after son knocked out, concussed at school, mother says
Bengals fan's emotional reaction to win goes viral
86-year-old Bengals fan headed to the Super Bowl thanks to community fundraiser