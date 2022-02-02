Wyoming City Schools holding Super Bowl ‘Snow Dey Challenge’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wyoming City Schools are holding a Super Bowl “Snow Dey Challenge” for the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund and the Cincinnati Freestore Foodbank.

If schools can collect $4,000 to be split evenly between the foundations by the end of the day on Tuesday, Feb. 8, schools will be closed to staff and students on Monday, February 14, the day after the Super Bowl.

Students and staff members can drop their dollars at the front office of their school.

Donations can also be made online.

“In addition to celebrating the Bengals and serving others, this decision is also a practical one. Due to COVID-related issues, keeping our buildings staffed has been a daily struggle this semester. Substitute teacher availability on Monday, Feb. 14, is forecasted to be a huge challenge. With this in mind, we would like to give our families as much time as possible to plan for a day out of school,” Wyoming City Schools said in a statement.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.