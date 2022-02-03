Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

1 dead, others wounded in Northern California bus attack

At least one person is dead and several injured after a shooting on a Greyhound bus outside a...
At least one person is dead and several injured after a shooting on a Greyhound bus outside a California convenience store.(Source: KHSL via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:14 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say one person is dead and others wounded after a shooting on a Greyhound bus in Northern California.

It happened at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday outside an ampm convenience store in Oroville.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect fled after the shooting but was later found in a nearby Walmart and arrested.

There’s no immediate word on how many people were hurt or their conditions, although Oroville’s mayor had earlier said on Facebook that five people were shot at the convenience store site.

There’s also no immediate word on a motive for the attack.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Days have been declared for Thursday and Friday morning. Travel...
First Alert Weather: Freezing rain, sleet, snow Thursday
Take extra precautions before driving on icy roads.
Kentucky declares state of emergency for the coming winter storm
Duke Energy is suggesting how you can get ready now for a winter storm that could bring power...
Do this now to prepare for possible power outages from ice, snow
There are various levels of snow emergencies.
LIST: Snow emergencies issued across Tri-State
Super Bowl LVI from SoFi Stadium is on Feb. 13.
Bengals reveal uniform combo for Super Bowl LVI

Latest News

FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Days have been declared for Thursday and Friday morning. Travel...
First Alert Weather: Freezing rain, sleet, snow Thursday
Fire crews rescued two people early Thursday after their vehicle ran off the road and into the...
Water Rescue in SE Indiana after vehicle runs off road, 2 taken to hospital
Pentagon officials say U.S. special operations forces conducted a large-scale counterterrorism...
US forces launch raid in Syria, civilians also reported dead
Angela Nommensen, 33, is charged with felony harassment after she allegedly pulled a gun on a...
Woman accused of pulling gun on clerk over mask argument