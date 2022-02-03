CPD operating under emergency accident reporting procedure
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Department is under emergency accident reporting procedures until further notice.
The entire Tri-State is under a Winter Storm Warning as a powerful storm brings rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow and then bitterly cold temperatures.
Travel will be hazardous early Thursday through Friday morning.
Police say if you are in a minor crash involving another car and your vehicles are still drivable, exchange information and continue on or go to the nearest police district to make a report.
Officers will only respond to crashes where cars are disabled or people are injured.
