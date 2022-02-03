Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

CPD operating under emergency accident reporting procedure

(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Department is under emergency accident reporting procedures until further notice.

The entire Tri-State is under a Winter Storm Warning as a powerful storm brings rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow and then bitterly cold temperatures.

Travel will be hazardous early Thursday through Friday morning.

Police say if you are in a minor crash involving another car and your vehicles are still drivable, exchange information and continue on or go to the nearest police district to make a report.

Officers will only respond to crashes where cars are disabled or people are injured.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tri-State is under a Winter Weather Advisory
First Alert Weather: Freezing rain, sleet move in
There are various levels of snow emergencies.
LIST: Snow emergencies issued across Tri-State
Take extra precautions before driving on icy roads.
Kentucky declares state of emergency for the coming winter storm
Duke Energy is suggesting how you can get ready now for a winter storm that could bring power...
Do this now to prepare for possible power outages from ice, snow
Super Bowl LVI from SoFi Stadium is on Feb. 13.
Bengals reveal uniform combo for Super Bowl LVI

Latest News

Multiple jackknifed semi tractor-trailers are blocking both lanes of westbound Interstate 74...
Multiple semis jackknife in heavy sleet on I-74 near Greensburg, police say
"The cheap seats start at $6,000, so if someone is claiming to get you in the stadium for...
Beware of Super Bowl ticket scams, Ohio AG warns
The Tri-State is under a Winter Weather Advisory
First Alert Weather: Freezing rain, sleet move in
Most flights are canceled Thursday morning at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International...
Nearly all flights canceled at CVG
Continuing weather coverage