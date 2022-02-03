CPD operating under emergency accident reporting procedure

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Department is under emergency accident reporting procedures until further notice.

The entire Tri-State is under a Winter Storm Warning as a powerful storm brings rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow and then bitterly cold temperatures.

Travel will be hazardous early Thursday through Friday morning.

A look at the 2 hour difference in road conditions. This is Hyde Park square.

First pic 8:10 a.m.

Second/third pic 10:10 a.m.@FOX19 @LaurenMinorWXIX pic.twitter.com/dQJUHe32I7 — Lauren Artino (@FOX19Lauren) February 3, 2022

Police say if you are in a minor crash involving another car and your vehicles are still drivable, exchange information and continue on or go to the nearest police district to make a report.

Officers will only respond to crashes where cars are disabled or people are injured.

